Environment Canada predicts warmer than normal summer for Northeastern B.C.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With the start of summer just over a week away, Environment Canada has provided an outlook as to what we can expect for weather in Northeastern B.C.

According to Environment Canada Meteorologist, Bobby Sekhon, the seasonal forecast models say we can expect to see a warmer than normal summer not only in the Northeast but all across the Province.

“We are predicting a warmer than normal summer, so that’s in June, July, and August for all of B.C., actually.”

Sekhon says while we did experience a relatively dry winter and spring, it is hard to predict if July and August will be dry even with the temperatures expected to be above the 20°C average.

According to Sekon, July is usually the month when Fort St. John receives the most rain.

“For July and August, we can’t say at this point how much precipitation we are going to have. We can tell you that, climatologically, on average July is the wettest month of the year for Fort St. John.”

Within the past few months, Fort St. John has only seen 6.2 mm of precipitation, making it the fifth driest spring on record.

Environment Canada is expecting rain to come through the area later this week and periodically throughout late June.