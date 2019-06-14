16 C
Fort St. John
Friday, June 14, 2019
Sports

Father's Day Hit-To-Pass this weekend at Taylor Motor Speedway

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 3rd Annual Father’s Day Hit-To-Pass is this weekend at the Taylor Motor Speedway.

According to AJ Everton, of the FSJ Stock Car Club, the Hit-To-Pass is a demolition derby. The object of the race, as the name implies, is that a racer has to hit an opponent in every lap.

“The object of the game is you have to hit someone every lap. So if you get out in front, you can’t just run away from the pack, you have to hit your brakes at the flag stand and let somebody else hit you or be hit.”

On Saturday, the Peace Country Outlaw Mini Sprints will be starting at 5:00 p.m. as a pre-race show before the main event.

The main event, which is the Hit-To-Pass, will be starting at 6:00 p.m.

Then on Sunday, gates open at 11:00 a.m. with the Peace Country Outlaws kicking off the show.

The Hit-To-Pass will start at 12:00 p.m.

Admission is $10.00 for adults, $5.00 for students and seniors, and kids 5 and under are free.

Available will be free parking, concessions, and wheelchair access.

The 3rd Annual Father’s Day Hit-To-Pass is this weekend, June 15 and 16 at the Taylor Motor Speedway.

For more information, you can visit the Taylor Speedway’s Facebook page.

