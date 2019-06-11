Five bears released back into the wilderness of Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter returned to Fort St. John with five bears in which they released back into nature after the bears’ rehabilitation was successful.

The shelter has begun the annual release of their rehabilitated bears back into the areas in which the bears were originally rescued from. Fort St. John has received three males and two females that were rescued and rehabilitated originally from this area.

Angelica Langen, Northern Lights co-founder said it was a ‘Great trip with a great release site.”

The shelter, located just east of Smithers, took in 32 black bear orphans and two grizzlies last year and now is the best time to release the bears back to the wild as food is abundant and aligns with the time in which mother bears would naturally push off their young.

The cycle of rescuing and rehabilitation continues for the shelter. As of recent the Rescue has been to Fort St. John to receive young bear cubs to help give them a second chance at life.

The NLWS runs solely on donations which is quite a feat as they have taken on the responsibility of rescuing, raising, rehabilitating and releasing these majestic creatures back to the locations in which they were found.

The society is behind on their Annual Milk & Miles Fundraiser which is an essential campaign to ensure their program and society can continue to do the work they do.

The ‘Milk’ refers to the intake of new cubs and the milk and food they will need to be nourished and grow and the ‘Miles’ refers to the gas required during transportation.

Currently, there are 30 black bears and two grizzlies that require funding as they are being released currently across B.C., back to these bears home areas in which they were found. The two grizzlies are going back to Bella Coola which includes the gas to drive to the connecting point and $4000 per bear/ helicopter flight.

Langen says they greatly appreciate anyone that shares their fundraising events as it is so important to them and the bears they continue to receive funding to continue rehabilitating and saving these bears.

