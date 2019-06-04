Fort St. John Chapter of the ALS Society holds Walk to End ALS on Sunday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Chapter of the ALS Society held their second annual ‘Walk to End ALS’ on Sunday, June 2.

Over 200 walkers met at the corner of 100 street and 100 Avenue to take part in the Walk.

Walk Coordinator, Audrey Jones, says the walk went really well, managing to raise close to $44,000 from this year’s walk.

“It went really well, actually. We ended up raising, I think there’s still money coming in, but we ended up raising $43,963.”

Out of that amount, Charlie Lake Elementary School managed to raise $12,000 in funds.

The event featured food, music, games, raffles, and activities for the entire family.

All money raised from the Walk goes towards helping support patients, families and caregivers that are fighting ALS.