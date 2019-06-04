13.3 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, June 4, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Over 200 walkers met at the corner of 100 street and 100 Avenue to take part in the Walk to End ALS. Source Facebook
Home News Fort St. John Chapter of the ALS Society holds Walk to End...
News

Fort St. John Chapter of the ALS Society holds Walk to End ALS on Sunday

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Chapter of the ALS Society held their second annual ‘Walk to End ALS’ on Sunday, June 2.

Over 200 walkers met at the corner of 100 street and 100 Avenue to take part in the Walk.

Walk Coordinator, Audrey Jones, says the walk went really well, managing to raise close to $44,000 from this year’s walk.

- Advertisement -

“It went really well, actually. We ended up raising, I think there’s still money coming in, but we ended up raising $43,963.”

Out of that amount, Charlie Lake Elementary School managed to raise $12,000 in funds.

The event featured food, music, games, raffles, and activities for the entire family.

All money raised from the Walk goes towards helping support patients, families and caregivers that are fighting ALS.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleAlberta makes it official: Bill passed and proclaimed to kill carbon tax
Next articleChamber of Commerce to host ‘Creating Energy – an Indigenous Celebration’ on June 12

RECENT STORIES

News

Charlie Lake Fire Department responds to two calls on Saturday

Scott Brooks -
CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. - The Charlie Lake Fire Department was busy on Saturday, June 1, as they responded to...
Read more
News

Chamber of Commerce to host ‘Creating Energy – an Indigenous Celebration’ on June 12

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - In honour of Aboriginal Awareness and Celebration Day, the Fort St. John Chamber of...
Read more
News

District of Taylor Council looking to target speeding concerns at Peace Island Park

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - At a District of Taylor Council Meeting on Monday, Council was looking at ways of targeting...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

District of Taylor Council looking to target speeding concerns at Peace...

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - At a District of Taylor Council Meeting on Monday, Council was looking at ways of targeting speeding at the Peace Island...

Review Panel says police are a de facto part of the...

North Peace Secondary School to host Year-End Athletics Banquet this Thursday

Residents of Taylor make request to Council for a Neighbourhood Watch...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.