Photo of City Hall. Photo by Tracy Teves
News

Fort St. John City Council continue to advocate they are against Bill C-48 and Bill C-69

Avatar Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – City Council has decided to take further action in advocating they disagree with Bill C-48 and Bill C-69.

The Resource Communities of Canada Coalition for Council asked Mayor Ackerman to pass a resolution calling on the Senate of Canada to reject Bills C-48 and C-69.

As the Coalition required the resolution prior to the next Council meeting, a Council Survey Poll was conducted by email on June 12th. With all Council members agreeing to the survey poll, Council agreed with sharing their opposition to Bills C-48 and C-69 through ratification of the Administration Report No. 0116/19.

Furthering the report, Council agreed a letter should be written and shared to MP’s, and Municipality Associations across Canada to show Council’s support of the resource sector and concerns for the Bills C-48 and C-69. Council recognizes the importance of the energy sector to our region. The release of the letter will be made public once it is available.

 

