Wednesday, June 26, 2019
The Fort St. John Fire Department
News

Fort St John Fire Department responds to fire on 99 Avenue Tuesday night

Avatar Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – On late Tuesday night, the Fort St. John Fire Department responded to the scene of a fire on 99 Avenue.

According to Deputy Fire Chief, Darrell Blades, crews arrived on scene to a building fire just before midnight at 11:50 p.m.

Blades says the fire started on the exterior of the building and extended onto the roof, with the fire being quickly extinguished by the first crews on scene.

As a result of the fire, Blades says the interior of the building suffered smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is currently being deemed as suspicious.

The Fort St. John RCMP have taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the RCMP at 250-787-8100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

