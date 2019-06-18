17.6 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, June 18, 2019
A Fort St. John firefighter rescued a cat from a small kitchen fire that took place in a home at the Peace Country Mobile Home Park on Tuesday morning.
News

Fort St John Fire Department responds to small kitchen fire

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Fire Department responded to a small kitchen fire at the Peace Country Mobile Home Park on Tuesday at approximately 11:00 a.m.

According to the Fire Department, a female occupant was cooking and fell asleep on the couch. She was awakened by the sound of the fire and was able to get out on her own.

She was taken to the hospital by B.C. Ambulance to be checked out for smoke inhalation.

Fire officials say there were three pet cats in the residence at the time and all three were safely recovered, two by the occupant and one by the Fire Department.

Fire damage was contained to the kitchen area with smoke damage throughout the residence.

The Fire Department determined that the home did not have a working smoke alarm.

Fire officials are reminding residents to practice safe cooking practices in the kitchen and to ensure that you have working smoke alarms in your home.

