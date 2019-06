FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – On Monday afternoon, at 2:40 p.m., the Fort St. John Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire in the 9800 block of 73 Avenue.

According to Fire Officials, the residential building was not occupied at the time of the fire.

The Fire Department says the structure sustained heavy fire damage throughout the interior.

- Advertisement -

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and this incident is not being considered suspicious.