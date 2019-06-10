Fort St John hosts Senior Provincial High School Rodeo Finals

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Senior Provincial High School Rodeo Finals took place over the weekend at the Light Horse Association Rodeo Grounds.

Competitors from across the Province were in Fort St. John to qualify for the Nationals in Wyoming and for the Canadian Championship in Merritt, B.C.

This was the first time for the Senior Provincial High School Rodeo Finals to take place north of Quesnel since the conception of the High School Rodeo in B.C. for over 40 years.

It is to note that Cashlyn Callison, Fallon Jones, and Korbin Mills of the Junior High School Rodeo, from the North Region, will be making their way to the Junior Nationals in Huron, South Dakota on June 23 to the 29, 2019.

Here are the results from the Senior Provincial High School Rodeo Finals:

All-Around Cowgirl:

Hanna Pederson

All-Around Cowboy:

Ben Jackson

Rookie Cowboy of the year:

Jessie Jones

Rookie Cowgirl of the year:

Riley Bondaroff

Steer Wrestling:

Ben Jackson Wade Roberts Wyatt McCullough Jayton Jones

Goat Tying:

Rylie Bondaroff Lauren Konashuk Vanessa Caverly Hanna Pederson

Barrel Racing:

Taya Hamming Brianna Billy Rachel Moat Aspen Wollen

Pole Bending:

Aspen Wollen Hanna Pederson Daylyn Callison Amelia Rachkowski

Girls Cutting:

Ryley Rae Wilson Payden Hinton Brianna Billy Indiana Bucchiniski

Boys Cutting:

Carson Payton Wyatt Copeland Ben Jackson

Team Roping Header:

Carson Weaver Kash Sigouin Vanessa Caverly Hanna Pederson

Team Roping Heeler:

Lincoln Yarama Carson Payton Ellie Farmer Cole Harris

Tie Down Roping:

Carson Weaver Lincoln Yarama Jaret Cooper Kash Sigouin

Breakaway Roping:

Hanna Pederson Rylie Bonderoff Vanessa Caverly Paris Schneider

Saddle Bronc:

Tyrel Roberts Zane Jones Ryan Spur Reid Jaret Cooper

Bull Riding:

Cole Harris Brekan Loewen Justin Harris Justin Mitchell

Queen Event:

Gracie Chappel

Reined Cow Horse: