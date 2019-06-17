23.4 C
The Fort St. John Killbillies were in Edmonton for a roller derby, on Saturday, June 15, as they took on the Oil City Rollergirls and the Berzerkers.
Sports

Fort St John Killbillies in Edmonton over weekend for Roller Derby

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Killbillies were in Edmonton for a roller derby, on Saturday, as they took on the Oil City Rollergirls and the Berzerkers.

In game one, with the Oil City Rollergirls, it was a very close game throughout, but in the jam, the Rollergirls would end up taking the lead and the game 157 to 156 over the Killbillies.

MVP’s for the game, from the Killbillies, were Sparky, Boom Boom Bethy, Mitzzz, and Frightening MC-Queen.

Then in game two, with tired legs and full hearts, the Killbillies wrapped up the derby with a hard-fought game against the Berzerkers.

Despite best efforts, the Bezerkers would take the win.

Jennacide earned the title of Most Valuable Blocker and Sparky took the title of Most Valuable Jammer.

The Killbillies are now off for the season and will be back for a few weeks in September for the Fall Brawl.

For more information on the Killbillies, you can visit the Energetic City Roller Derby Association’s Facebook page.

