Thursday, June 6, 2019
The Fort St. John Legion held a Ceremony on Thursday in honour of the 75th Anniversary of D-Day.
Fort St John Legion commemorates the 75th Anniversary of D-Day

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Legion held a Ceremony on Thursday in honour of the 75th Anniversary of D-Day.

Members of the Legion and the community came out to the Cenotaph to pay their respects to Canadians who had served during this critical moment in World War II.

According to MLA Dan Davies, D-Day is one of the decisive battles that gave name to Canada as a nation and was an incredible feat in Canadian history.

“D-Day happened on June 6, 1944. It was one of those decisive battles that really gave name to Canada as a nation. Canada didn’t really have a name for itself until World War I at the Battle of Vimy Ridge. The D-Day Invasion was another one of those incredible feats for Canadian Soldiers as they were brought on shore in Normandy at Juno Beach.”

D-Day was an Allied invasion of Normandy, France that began the liberation of German-occupied France from Nazi control, which laid the foundations of the Allied victory on the Western Front.

14,000 Canadian soldiers took part in the D-Day Invasion.

359 Canadians had died and another 715 were wounded or captured after the Invasion.

