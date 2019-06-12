Fort St. John Minor Lacrosse Association hosts Grande Prairie on the weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Minor Lacrosse Association was host over the weekend to the Grande Prairie Thrashers at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

These Exhibition Games were not league games as Fort St. John and Grande Prairie are not within the same league.

In game one of the Novice Division, on Saturday, Fort St. John managed to take a win of 16 to 5 over Grande Prairie.

The Fort St John Novices also managed to beat GP in game two with a close game of 6-4.

In the afternoon, Fort St. John continued there winning streak with wins of 9-7 and 13-5.

Also on Saturday, the Tykes and Bantams were in action but they did not experience the same success as the Novice Teams did.

Tykes Results:

FSJ 3 – GP 7

FSJ 4 – GP 5

Bantam Results:

FSJ 5 – GP 6

FSJ 2 – GP 6

The Peewee Division played four games all day on Sunday and despite best efforts, they were unable to win a game over Grande Prairie.

Peewee Results:

FSJ 5 – GP 13

FSJ 4 – GP 10

FSJ 4 – GP 7

FSJ 1 – GP 6