Fort St. John Minor Lacrosse Association’s Pewees bring home silver

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Minor Lacrosse Association’s Novice, Peewee and Bantam teams were in Sherwood Park over the weekend for a Tournament from May 31 to June 2.

After a great tournament of three wins, one loss, the Peewees managed to come home with silver medals.

The Novices and Bantams had one win, three losses each during the Tournament.

According to Lyndsay Beer, of the Lacrosse Association, during a two-week break, the teams had a chance to improve their play before heading off to Sherwood Park.

“With the two weeks between tournaments the players and coaches really focused in, taking what they learned from Red Deer to Sherwood Park and it shows in their hard work and performances there.”

All teams, including our Mini-Tykes and Tykes, will be geared up for Exhibition Games against the Grande Prairie Thrashers this Saturday and Sunday, June 8 and 9, at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

Admission to the Exhibition Games is free for all attendees.