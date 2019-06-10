Fort St. John Petroleum Association holds 57th Annual Oilmen’s Golf Tournament

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Petroleum Association held their 57th Annual Oilmen’s Golf Tournament from June 6 to the 8 at Lakepoint Golf Club.
According to Golf Tournament Chairman, Dan Bonin, the purpose of the Tournament was to allow the oilmen some downtime in order to get together and have fun while playing golf.
“It’s just a get-together. Everyone’s been working hard and it’s just for everybody to get together and have a little fun. Also for the clients, it’s a way for them to meet the end users personally.”
After two days of golf, the Tournament wrapped up on Saturday night with dinner, dance, and awards at the Fort St. John Curling Club.
Here are the results from the Tournament:
Championship Flight Winner:
Travis Eggers
Consolation Winner:
Jeremy Clothier
First Flight Winner:
Garry Ford
Second Flight Winner:
Gary Pallister
Third Flight Winner:
John Gairdner
Fourth Flight Winner:
Tim Montgomery
Fifth Flight Winner:
Carson Hoffmeyer
Sixth Flight Winner:
Mark Shuster
Seventh Flight Winner:
Aaron Craven
Eighth Flight Winner:
Darcy Shoemaker
Ninth Flight Winner:
Doug Todd
Tenth Flight Winner:
Justin Jones
Eleventh Flight Winner:
Cody Penner