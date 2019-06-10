18 C
Fort St. John
Monday, June 10, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Lakepoint Golf Course. File Photo
Home Sports Fort St. John Petroleum Association holds 57th Annual Oilmen’s Golf Tournament
Sports

Fort St. John Petroleum Association holds 57th Annual Oilmen’s Golf Tournament

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Petroleum Association held their 57th Annual Oilmen’s Golf Tournament from June 6 to the 8 at Lakepoint Golf Club.

According to Golf Tournament Chairman, Dan Bonin, the purpose of the Tournament was to allow the oilmen some downtime in order to get together and have fun while playing golf.

“It’s just a get-together. Everyone’s been working hard and it’s just for everybody to get together and have a little fun. Also for the clients, it’s a way for them to meet the end users personally.”

- Advertisement -

After two days of golf, the Tournament wrapped up on Saturday night with dinner, dance, and awards at the Fort St. John Curling Club.

Here are the results from the Tournament:

Championship Flight Winner:

Travis Eggers

Consolation Winner:

Jeremy Clothier

First Flight Winner:

Garry Ford

Second Flight Winner:

Gary Pallister

Third Flight Winner:

John Gairdner

Fourth Flight Winner:

Tim Montgomery

Fifth Flight Winner:

Carson Hoffmeyer

Sixth Flight Winner:

Mark Shuster

Seventh Flight Winner:

Aaron Craven

Eighth Flight Winner:

Darcy Shoemaker

Ninth Flight Winner:

Doug Todd

Tenth Flight Winner:

Justin Jones

Eleventh Flight Winner:

Cody Penner

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articlePeters receives Officials Award of Excellence at Speed Skating Canada AGM in Winnipeg
Next article2019 Celebration of Philippine Independence Day at the NPCC

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Fort St John hosts Senior Provincial High School Rodeo Finals

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Senior Provincial High School Rodeo Finals took place over the weekend at the...
Read more
Sports

Peters receives Officials Award of Excellence at Speed Skating Canada AGM in Winnipeg

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Tina Peters, of the Elks Speed Skating Club, has received an award, over the...
Read more
Sports

NPSS Grizzlies have successful end to 2018-19 School Sports Year

Samantha Stackhouse -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Our Boys Rugby team was in Grande Prairie on Friday for a 7s tournament. The boys...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Canadian Press

Single use plastics ban not expected to hurt petrochemical growth in...

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - One of Canada's largest producers of plastics says there will be plenty of room for future growth in output despite a...

Fort St John hosts Senior Provincial High School Rodeo Finals

2019 Celebration of Philippine Independence Day at the NPCC

Fort St. John Petroleum Association holds 57th Annual Oilmen’s Golf Tournament

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.