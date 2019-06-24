Fort St. John Public Library receives $18,000 in donations for Summer Reading Club

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This year the Fort St. John Public Library is hosting ‘Imagine the Possibilities!’ Summer Reading Club which has received $18,000 from community sponsors.

The Summer Reading Club is the Library’s longest running and most popular program, designed to help ensure children improve or maintain their reading levels over the summer while away from a classroom. Last year’s program attendance was over 3,300 kids.

This year the FSJPL found out that they were not successful in attaining the Canada Summer Grants funding that normally supports the wages of the Summer Reading Club Programmers.

With the generous support from community sponsors the program will continue to run;

Shell $5000.00

Pembina $5000.00

Northern Metalic $3000.00

Enbridge $2500.00

Conoco-Philips $1500.00

North Peace Saving and Credit Union $1500.00

Karlene Duncan, Director of Library Services Morgan Churchill, Children’s Services and Program Coordinator shares the Summer Reading Club has three main elements.

Reading Incentive – Children (and parents) keep track of their time and come in with the time cards to put their names in for fabulous prizes; scooters, robotics, bikes!

Drop-In Summer Story Times – Four times a week, FSJPL holds drop-in storytimes for two different age groups. These groups can have an attendance of up to 65 children per session.

Themed Parties – FSJPL holds up to four themed parties throughout the summer which are open to all ages. Children participate in activities, reading, skits, games and crafts along the chosen theme.

The Summer Reading program offers considerable benefits to individuals, families and the community as a whole. These opportunities teach and leave valuable outcomes;

Improved literacy skills for school-aged children. The program cultivates reading and retention skills during the summer months so that children find it easier to go back to school in the fall.

Improved literacy skills for preschoolers and the adults involved in the program.

Improved literacy skills for new immigrants who may be attending the drop-in story time with their children.

FSJPL works to ensure that all activities have a literacy-based element for the benefit of all children but remain interesting and fun. The Summer Reading Club not only improves and cultivates literacy skills for young children but also does the same for the adults accompanying them, some of whom have literacy challenges of their own.

“Without our amazing community and supportive neighbours, we would not be able to support the Summer Reading Club. Our gratitude towards all of our donors is profound. We are lucky to have such a generous community supporting the families in Fort St. John,” said Duncan.