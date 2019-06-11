Fort St John RCMP investigate cash theft

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP received a report of a robbery that occurred on the evening of May 25 before or between 10:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

According to RCMP, the victim said three men in their mid 20’s had rushed him while he was walking away from the fair located in the Walmart parking lot in the area of 9007 96A Street.

It is said that the shortest man of the three, had struck the victim in the face before taking an undisclosed amount of cash from his wallet.

The suspect is described as:

Caucasian male

about 5 ft 5 inches (168 cm) tall,

clean shaven,

wearing a pink T-shirt and white shorts

had face tattoos.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.