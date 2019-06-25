16.4 C
Fort St. John RCMP investigate early morning robbery of a cyclist

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – On the early morning of June 16, Fort St. John RCMP received a report of a robbery that occurred on the north side of 100 Avenue and 102 Street.

According to RCMP, at around 3:00 a.m., a mountain bike rider was on their way to work when the cyclist was accosted by four male suspects.

Police say the suspects ranged in height from 5’4″ to 5’10” and were all wearing black hoodies with white and blue bandanas covering the bottom of their faces.

It is said that one of the suspects punched the victim in the face causing the rider to fall off their bike.  The suspects then took the red mountain bike and left eastbound on 100 Avenue.

The Fort St John RCMP Police Dog Services unit attended the scene but was not able to locate the suspects.

The RCMP believe this is an isolated incident and are asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact them at 250-787-8100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

