Fort St John RCMP investigate theft of construction equipment

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP received a report of a stolen John Deere 35D Minihoe near the intersection at 93rd Avenue and 93rd Street.

According to RCMP, the theft occurred sometime between 6:30 p.m. on June 11 and 7:30 a.m. on June 12.

The minihoe is described as:

2008 John Deere model 35D

black and yellow in colour

serial number FF035DX237893

The RCMP are continuing to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information on this theft is being asked to contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.