Fort St John RCMP investigate theft of construction equipment

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP received a report of a stolen John Deere 35D Minihoe near the intersection at 93rd Avenue and 93rd Street.
According to RCMP, the theft occurred sometime between 6:30 p.m. on June 11 and 7:30 a.m. on June 12.
The minihoe is described as:
- 2008 John Deere model 35D
- black and yellow in colour
- serial number FF035DX237893
The RCMP are continuing to investigate this incident.
Anyone with information on this theft is being asked to contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.