Fort St John RCMP investigate theft of construction equipment

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP received a report of a stolen John Deere 35D Minihoe near the intersection at 93rd Avenue and 93rd Street.

According to RCMP, the theft occurred sometime between 6:30 p.m. on June 11 and 7:30 a.m. on June 12.

The minihoe is described as:

  • 2008 John Deere model 35D
  • black and yellow in colour
  • serial number FF035DX237893
The RCMP are continuing to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information on this theft is being asked to contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

