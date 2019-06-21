16 C
Fort St John RCMP looking missing person

UPDATE – As of 3:30 p.m., the RCMP would like to advise the public that Tamara Thomas has been located. The RCMP thanks the public for their assistance.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Tamara Thomas was reported missing to police on the 20th of June, 2019, but has not been heard from since June 17th via social media.

Family does not believe it was Thomas who authored the Facebook post.

Thomas is believed to be travelling with 36 year old Gordon Ganyo and is believed to be at risk. Ganyo is believed to be driving a White F-350 (BCLP NC7818). Thomas may be in the Kamloops or Clearwater area.

Photo is of Missing Woman 33 year old Tamera Thomas Tamera is described as being 5’9″ tall, 140 lbs, Long Blonde Hair and Blue eyes.

Anyone having any information on the whereabouts of Tamera Thomas is asked to call the nearest RCMP Detachment or 911.

