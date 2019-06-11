Fort St John RCMP looking to return found items to rightful owners

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are looking to return a couple of items to the rightful owners.

On May 27, RCMP seized an older model Honda motorcycle after the bike was found abandoned in an alleyway, in the area of 97 Avenue and 94 Street.

The file number for the motorcycle is 2019-4784.

- Advertisement -

Then on June 10, at around 12:15 p.m., a lady’s ring was found in the area of 93 Avenue and 93 Street.

The ring was turned in to the Fort St John RCMP detachment. The File number for the ring is 2019-5357.

If you have lost either of these items, you are being asked to attend the Fort St. John RCMP Detachment at 10648 100 Street.

You must provide the file number and appropriate description, any identifying documentation or photographs of the items, and they will gladly be returned to you.