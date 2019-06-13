20 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, June 13, 2019
News

Fort St. John RCMP pull over vehicle and find a sawed-off shotgun, cocaine and methamphetamine

Adam Reaburn
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP pulled over a vehicle with a burnt out taillight and then found a sawed-off shotgun, crack cocaine, powder cocaine and methamphetamine.

On June 1, 2019, at 2:45 a.m., Cpl. Charron noticed a vehicle near 100 street and 100 avenue with a burnt out brake light.  The RCMP member pulled over the vehicle and spoke with the three occupants and observed what he believed to be cocaine on the front passenger floor of the car.

All three occupants were arrested for possession of a scheduled substance, and more RCMP members were called to assist with the arrest.  When officers searched the vehicle, they found a loaded sawed-off shotgun with ammunition in the area where the rear a female passenger had been sitting. Officers also located what they believed to be crack cocaine, powder cocaine and methamphetamine.

The risk to frontline officers personal safety is always a reality said Cst Chad Neustaeter. Traffic stops can often turn into something more serious and the actions of our officers to get drugs and guns off our streets needs to be applauded.

All three occupants were released without process, to attend court at a later date

