Fort St John RCMP seek public assistance in locating stolen items

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a couple of stolen items.

On June 3, RCMP received a report of a stolen set of golf clubs from a vehicle which occurred during the overnight or early morning of June 1 to June 2.

Stolen items:

Dunlop 9 piece set plus the bag and zip cover.

3 woods, 5 irons, a putter

lime green and white golf balls

a black and white left hand golf glove

white and yellow tees

Description of items:

black and lime green Dunlop golf bag

right handed

#1 wood was a 13 degree with scuff marks on the bottom

#4 wood has no cover

On April 11, RCMP received a report of a stolen bike which had occurred two days earlier from the bike rack at the Energetic Learning Campus.

The bike is described as:

Phantom 29 Super Cycle mountain bike

orange and black in colour

men’s sized

has front suspension

Fort St. John RCMP continue to investigate the theft of these items. If you have any information regarding these thefts, you are being asked to contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.