22 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Fort St John RCMP seek public assistance in locating stolen items
News

Fort St John RCMP seek public assistance in locating stolen items

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a couple of stolen items.

On June 3, RCMP received a report of a stolen set of golf clubs from a vehicle which occurred during the overnight or early morning of June 1 to June 2.

Stolen items:

  • Dunlop 9 piece set plus the bag and zip cover.
  • 3 woods, 5 irons, a putter
  • lime green and white golf balls
  • a black and white left hand golf glove
  • white and yellow tees
- Advertisement -

Description of items:

  • black and lime green Dunlop golf bag
  • right handed
  • #1 wood was a 13 degree with scuff marks on the bottom
  • #4 wood has no cover

A photo of the stolen golf clubs. Source RCMP

On April 11, RCMP received a report of a stolen bike which had occurred two days earlier from the bike rack at the Energetic Learning Campus.

The bike is described as:

  • Phantom 29 Super Cycle mountain bike
  • orange and black in colour
  • men’s sized
  • has front suspension

A photo of the stolen bike. Source RCMP

Fort St. John RCMP continue to investigate the theft of these items. If you have any information regarding these thefts, you are being asked to contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleFort St John RCMP looking to return found items to rightful owners

RECENT STORIES

News

Fort St John RCMP looking to return found items to rightful owners

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John RCMP are looking to return a couple of items to...
Read more
News

Local producers are starting to grow concerned over dry conditions

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With only about 6.2 mm of precipitation to have fallen this spring, local producers...
Read more
News

Environment Canada predicts warmer than normal summer for Northeastern B.C.

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With the start of summer just over a week away, Environment Canada has provided...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Environment Canada predicts warmer than normal summer for Northeastern B.C.

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With the start of summer just over a week away, Environment Canada has provided an outlook as to what...

Five bears released back into the wilderness of Fort St. John

Cemetery fees will increase in Fort St. John

Court to consider continuing injunction against LNG pipeline opponents in B.C.

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.