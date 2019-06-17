24 C
Fort St. John
Monday, June 17, 2019
Fort St John RCMP seek public's assistance in locating missing person
News

Fort St John RCMP seek public’s assistance in locating missing person

Avatar Scott Brooks
UPDATE – As of 4 p.m. Monday – Megan Butler has been located.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 30-year-old Megan Butler.

According to RCMP, Butler was last seen at her residence in Fort St. John on June 3.

RCMP say they have not been able to get in contact with Butler or determine her whereabouts and consider her a high-risk missing person.

Butler is described as:

  • Indigenous female
  • 5’2 (157 cm)
  • 120 lbs (54kg)
  • Long, dark/black hair
  • Brown eyes
  • Piercing in her lower lip

Anyone with information regarding Butler’s whereabouts is being asked to contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

