Fort St. John RCMP seek public’s assistance locating Laila Apsassin

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – On Monday, June 17, 2019, at about 9:40 am, the Fort St John RCMP received a report that 16-year-old Laila Apsassin had left her residence on June 3, 2019, and has not yet returned.

Laila is believed to still be in Fort St John, BC. Her parents have received Facebook messages but cannot confirm they are from Laila and are concerned for her wellbeing.

The Fort St John RCMP has not been able to contact Laila or determine her whereabouts and are considering her a high-risk missing youth.

Laila is described as:

Indigenous female

5’4 (162 cm) tall

120 lbs (54kg)

Very long, brown hair

Brown eyes

Wears glasses

Tattoo of autumn leaves by the left collar bone

Silver hoop piercing on top of the right ear

The Fort St John RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has any information about Laila Apsassin or where she might be, to please contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersnebc.ca.