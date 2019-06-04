12.6 C
Tuesday, June 4, 2019
Aerial view of Fort St. John. Source Northern B.C. Real Estate Board
Fort St John sees increase in real estate prices as of May

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Real Estate market has recently seen an increase in housing sale prices.

According to RE/MAX Action Realty Owner, Trevor Bolin, the Northern B.C. Real Estate Board reports that Fort St. John saw the average house price increase by $20,000 as of the end of May in comparison to 2018 Year-to-Date sale prices.

“We got our stats for ending of May and the average prices are up to $20,000 which is, in the Fort St. John market, a pretty big story.”

Bolin says the rise in the local economy, with more natural resource projects on the way, is a contributing factor to the recent jump in real estate prices, adding that it is a big win for Northeastern B.C.

“It’s a big win for us, and as Canada LNG goes forward and pipelines are happening, it’s a big win for Fort St. John and a big win for Northeastern B.C.”

According to Bolin, the average sale price for a single family dwelling in Fort St. John, as of the end of May, is $373,655, adding that May ended up being an extremely strong month, more so than the average of the entire year.

Bolin expects that the need for housing and the need for people moving to Fort St. John will continue to rise within the coming months and year ahead.

Scott Brooks
