Thursday, June 6, 2019
Fort St. John woodlots receive good audits

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Four woodlots in the Peace Natural Resource District all met the requirements of the Forest and Range Practices Act and the Wildfire Act after a recent audit.

“Two of these woodlots suffered major timber losses due to wildfire, which significantly affected their operations,” said Kevin Kriese, Forest Practices Board chair. “The woodlot owners were able to effectively manage these challenges and still meet the requirements of legislation for their activities.”

The audit examined planning, timber harvesting, road construction and maintenance, reforestation and fire protection activities carried out on the woodlots between September 2016 and September 2018. On Woodlots W1780, W1781, W1950 and W0604, which are located along Highway 97, northwest of Fort St. John.

The Beatton Airport Road fire affected both Woodlots 1780 and 1781 in 2016 and carried out extensive salvage harvesting to recover burned timber.

The Forest Practices Board is B.C.’s independent watchdog for sound forest and range practices, reporting its findings and recommendations directly to the public and government. The board audits forest and range practices on public lands and appropriateness of government enforcement. It can also make recommendations for improvement to practices and legislation.

