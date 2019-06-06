9.5 C
News

Fort St. John’s 2019 World Fair this weekend

Avatar Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The annual celebration of culture and diversity is returning to the City on Saturday, June 8th.

From 1 pm to 4 pm join the Fort St. John League of United Youths and the SD60 Settlement Workers in Schools Society (SWISS) program to learn about the 18 countries that will be represented at the fair. This free event will host 11 food stations to try food from around the world.

Countries represented at this fair include;

  • Canada
  • Philippines
  • Ethiopia
  • Jamaica
  • China
  • Switzerland
  • Japan
  • Thailand
  • Mexico
  • Nigeria
  • India
  • Italy
  • Greece
  • Pakistan
This youth-led World Fair provides an opportunity for the many local and diverse cultural groups to showcase unique qualities from their heritage and traditions. This event has developed youth leadership and organizations to promote inclusion and diversity through the eyes of youth, shares Jane Drew of SD60 Settlement Program Coordinator.

Drew goes on to say the World Fair has been taking place since 2010 and its a great example of youth leading youths.

Taking place at the green space at 100th Street and 100th Avenue in front of the North Peace Cultural Centre.

Fair FB Event Page; CLICK HERE 

