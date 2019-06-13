16.4 C
Fort St. John’s first Sexual Health Week #knowyourstatus

Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Positive Living North, The Women’s Resource Society and the Healthy FSJ coalition are teaming up with to host the first Sexual Health Week from June 23rd to the 30th, 2019 and HIV testing day on National HIV testing day.

Thursday, June 27th, 2019 join at The Healing Place, 10045-100th Avenue from 10 am to 2 pm to be tested for HIV, HCV and Syphilis. The community is welcomed to participate, ask questions and be tested.

On the same day, a community BBQ will take place at the green space on 100th Street and 100th Avenue from 11.30am to 1 pm with a community health fair and loads of relevant information.

In attendance for the event will be City Counsellors, the Mayor of the City of Fort St. John and the local Member of the Legislative Assembly, Dan Davies. Breaking down the stigma of testing is the single largest barrier to people knowing their status.

Knowing your sexual health status is important to know, and for a community in whole to know how to adequately support and medicate those that are affected. These groups are coming together to share that medicine and supports have come a long way in the last few years and they want to make sure that the community has access to these resources.

According to national organizations like the Canadian AIDS Society, Provincial Networks such as the Pacific AIDS Network and regional non-profit agencies like Positive Living North and Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society all work hard to educate communities and support those living with and at risk of HIV.

Although work has been done, there is still a lack of information and sufficient testing sites within Northern, remote regions as the Options for Sexual Health clinic closed its doors in Fort St. John several years ago which has made easily accessible testing for local residents even more difficult to access.

Statistics show, 1 in 5 people in Canada living with HIV are unaware they have it and that they account for 75% of new infections. 

#knowyourstatus

For further information please contact;

  • Heather Paddison; 250.793.2254
  • Amanda Trotter; 250.787.1121

To view the FB Event Page; CLICK HERE

