Fort St John’s MS Walk raises more than $29,000

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – 125 supporters came together Sunday, May 26, 2019, at the Pomeroy Sport Centre, to raise more than $29,000 in funds to help provide programs and services to enhance the quality of life for those affected by MS.

Sherri Mytopher, Board member of the Fort St. John MS Society Branch thanks the community for their generosity and continued support for MS Awareness Month and for donating to Multiple Sclerosis research.

Fort St. John was among other communities across BC that also participated in the annual MS Walk to raise funds and increase the pace of MS research.

“We were thrilled once again with the support we received at all of the Walks around the province including the one in Fort St John,” said Tania Vrionis, President, MS Society of Canada, Alberta & NWT and BC & Yukon Divisions. “This annual event is so critically important. It is not only a source of funding for accelerating research but also a time where those living with MS can see they have a community of support around them.”

Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis in the world with 11 Canadians diagnosed with MS every day. MS is a chronic, often disabling disease of the central nervous system comprising the brain, spinal cord and optic nerve.

Most people with MS are diagnosed between the People between the ages of 20 and 49 are diagnosed with MS and the unpredictable effects of the disease last for the rest of their lives.

The MS Society provides programs and services for people with MS and their families, as well as advocating for those living with MS, and funds research to help improve the quality of life for people living with MS and to ultimately find a cure for this disease.

