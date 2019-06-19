FortisBC to lower natural gas rates for customers in Fort Nelson

FORT NELSON, B.C. – Natural gas customers in Fort Nelson can look forward to a decrease in their energy bills this summer.

According to FortisBC, the British Columbia Utilities Commission gave the company regulatory approval to maintain the cost of natural gas for the majority of customers from July 1 to September 30.

FortisBC Vice-President, Dennis Swanson, says natural gas is an affordable and reliable way to heat your home, adding that, with the lower prices, now would be a good time to make the switch.

“Natural gas is a popular choice for British Columbians looking for affordable and reliable ways to heat their homes. For anyone considering making the switch to natural gas, this is a good time to do it.”

Fort Nelson customers will see their current approved cost of gas rate decrease from $1.55 per Gigajoule to $1.05 per GJ.

This works out to an overall decrease of approximately $63 for a full year, or eight percent.

For more information on rate changes, you can visit FortisBC’s website.