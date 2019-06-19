14.6 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Natural Gas stock image - Enmax
Home News FortisBC to lower natural gas rates for customers in Fort Nelson
NewsRegional

FortisBC to lower natural gas rates for customers in Fort Nelson

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT NELSON, B.C. – Natural gas customers in Fort Nelson can look forward to a decrease in their energy bills this summer.

According to FortisBC, the British Columbia Utilities Commission gave the company regulatory approval to maintain the cost of natural gas for the majority of customers from July 1 to September 30.

FortisBC Vice-President, Dennis Swanson, says natural gas is an affordable and reliable way to heat your home, adding that, with the lower prices, now would be a good time to make the switch.

- Advertisement -

“Natural gas is a popular choice for British Columbians looking for affordable and reliable ways to heat their homes. For anyone considering making the switch to natural gas, this is a good time to do it.”

Fort Nelson customers will see their current approved cost of gas rate decrease from $1.55 per Gigajoule to $1.05 per GJ.

This works out to an overall decrease of approximately $63 for a full year, or eight percent.

For more information on rate changes, you can visit FortisBC’s website.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleNorthern Rockies RCMP investigating arson

RECENT STORIES

News

Northern Rockies RCMP investigating arson

Adam Reaburn -
FORT NELSON, B.C. - The Fort Nelson RCMP are investigating a fire that destroyed four tractor-trailer units in the...
Read more
News

Frustration continues to build as more mills announce closures

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Frustration continues to build within the B.C. Forest industry as more mills announce closures...
Read more
News

Premier Horgan to release Caribou Recovery Program’s Socio-Economic Impact Report Thursday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - On Thursday morning, after three weeks since its submission, Premier John Horgan will be...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Canadian Press

Province of B.C. files another lawsuit against Alberta turn-off-the-taps law

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The British Columbia government has filed a second lawsuit against Alberta over its turn-off-the-taps legislation. A statement of claim filed in Federal...

36th Annual Oilmen’s Trapshoot July 5 & 6 at North Peace...

Trans Mountain CEO says shovels could be in ground on pipeline...

Hudson’s Hope RCMP publishes policing report for June

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.