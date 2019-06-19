Frustration continues to build as more mills announce closures

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Frustration continues to build within the B.C. Forest industry as more mills announce closures and curtailments.

To date, there have been about 50 sawmills and plants that have announced curtailments or closures this year.

Most recently, the Peace Valley OSB Plant announced that it will be closing this summer and the Taylor Pulp Mill has issued more production curtailments.

With these announcements, the B.C. Liberals say Premier John Horgan has been ignoring their calls for his Government to take action on this growing issue.

According to the Liberals, Finance Minister Carole James announced that the Government would not be providing any new funding to the forest sector but only offer their sympathies to the affected workers.

The Liberals blame the NDP for the closures because of the new Forest Amendment Act, Bill-22.

Local Conservative M.P., Bob Zimmer, says he, along with other Conservative M.P.’s from B.C., has been briefed on the situation.

Zimmer adds that the federal Liberal and provincial NDP governments are not doing enough when it comes to supporting the industry and its workers.

“In these uncertain times, it looks as though this may just be the beginning, which is why I, along with other Conservative Members of Parliament from British Columbia, have been briefed on these closures and curtailments and possible next steps. It is clear that both the federal Liberal government and provincial NDP government are simply not doing enough to support this important industry and its workers.”

Last week, Minister of Forests, Doug Donaldson, said his Government will be sending a Community Response Transition Team to assist those affected by the closure.