Friday, June 21, 2019
A total of close to 400 students were in attendance at the NPSS Graduation Ceremonies as they eagerly awaited to start a new chapter in their lives. Photo by Scott Brooks
Full house on Friday at 2019 NPSS Graduation Ceremonies

Avatar Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It was a full house on Friday at the North Peace Arena for the 2019 North Peace Secondary School Graduation Ceremonies.

A total of close to 400 students were in attendance as they eagerly awaited to start a new chapter in their lives.

Many School District 60 staff and community dignitaries were in attendance to offer their words of knowledge and encouragement during this momentous occasion.

Assistant Superintendent, Stephen Petrucci, says the ceremony is a way to celebrate and recognize the succession of the graduates as they step forward into the next part of their educational or professional lives.

“We’re really here today to recognize the succession of our graduates to the next step in their educational and professional journey. In fact, the word graduation literally means the next step. Whatever that looks like to you, we are confident that the School District, your family, and the community have prepared you well.”

Mayor Lori Ackerman offered words on behalf of the community, encouraging the graduates to seek success as they move along throughout their lives.

“Seek success. That path to success may some days look more like a maze but know that you have made it through many mazes already and you will make it through many more, so never quit in succeeding. Enjoy the experiences along the way, these will enhance your skills and will create memories for you.”

The full Graduation Ceremonies can be watched on the Energeticcity.ca Facebook page.

Congrats to all of the graduates of 2019.

Posted by Energeticcity.ca on Friday, June 21, 2019

Scott Brooks
