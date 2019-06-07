Government announces new Nursing Degree Program for Northeast BC

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Ministry of Advanced Education, Skills and Training was at the Fort St. John Hospital on Friday to announce that a Nursing Degree Program will be coming to Northeast B.C.

According to the Government, this program will ensure more patients in the region can access care that will improve their quality of life, while students can pursue health-care education and training closer to home.

Education Minister, Melanie Mark, says students have been advocating for a nursing program for years and that this new program is a result of the efforts made by local stakeholders.

“For years, students in the northeast of the province have been advocating for the education and training to pursue a career in registered nursing closer to home. We know that people are more likely to stay and work in the communities where they get their education and training. The new nursing degree program is the result of strong partnerships and engagement with local stakeholders. Our government is proud to invest in the next generation of healers and health-care professionals.”

The first class of 16 student spaces, to be operated out of Northern Lights College in Fort St. John, is expected to be in operation by September 2020.

Total Provincial funding for this new program is $1.1 million.

The full announcement can be seen here: