Government of BC gives response to hydraulic fracturing report

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Government of B.C. has issued a response to the independent scientific panel’s Scientific Review of Hydraulic Fracturing report.

After releasing the report in March, the Government says they have established a cross-government working group to develop short-term and long-term action plans for implementing the panel’s 97 recommendations.

The working group includes staff from the B.C. Oil and Gas Commision and from three provincial ministries, which includes the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources, Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, and Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

Since March, the Government has implemented a number of changes that address the panel’s recommendations.

Those recommendations include:

installing new hydrometric monitoring stations in collaboration with First Nations communities;

installing new groundwater observation wells near Fort Nelson;

completing mapping of more than 55 aquifers;

implementing an outreach and education initiative for land and dam owners in the northeast region; and

mapping zones that are likely to experience greater ground motion from seismic events is underway.

According to the Government, as part of the short-term action plan, the working group will review and clarify regulatory processes and procedures, and identify areas for improvements in data-management tools, systems, integration and public accessibility.

The group will also recommend long-term research directions and priorities for the Government that address knowledge gaps identified by the scientific panel.

The working group will engage with all British Columbians and will provide a status update in December 2019.

The full Scientific Review can be found on the Government’s website.