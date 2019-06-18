15.6 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, June 18, 2019
NewsRegional

Government of BC sets new strategy to boost safe and accessible active transportation

Avatar Scott Brooks
VICTORIA, B.C. – The Ministry of Transportation and CleanBC is setting a new strategy across the Province to boost safe and accessible active transportation.

According to the Government, as part of the CleanBC plan, this new strategy – Move, Commute, Connect – aims to provide a cleaner, more active transportation, connecting British Columbians to where they need to go.

Minister of Transportation, Claire Trevena, says residents have been asking for healthier ways of commuting and this new strategy will help provide those options.

“Active transportation is good for our health, environment and communities. For years, people have been asking for better, more healthy options to get around. We’ve listened, and we’re taking new steps to help people move, commute and connect more easily and safely.”

This strategy was developed after a provincewide consultation where residents provided feedback on ways the Province can support communities to improve active transportation.

For more information on this new CleanBC strategy, you can visit cleanbc.gov.bc.ca/active.

