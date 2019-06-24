12.5 C
Fort St. John
Monday, June 24, 2019
Minister of Finance Bill Morneau Photo by Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press
Energy NewsNewsRegional

Government of Canada confirms support for largest private investment in Canadian history

Avatar Scott Brooks
KITIMAT, B.C. – On Monday, the Minister of Finance, Bill Morneau, on behalf of Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, confirmed that the Government of Canada will be investing $275 million to support LNG Canada.

According to the Government, this investment will go towards the development of the major liquefied natural gas complex in Kitimat.

Morneau says the Federal Government is proud to support this $40 billion project as it will get Canadian resources to new markets, grow the economy, and create many employment opportunities for those in the middle-class.

“The Government of Canada is proud to support this historic $40 billion project that will get our resources to new markets, diversify our trade, grow our economy and create middle-class jobs for Canadians, including First Nations and other communities in northern British Columbia. It’s a vote of confidence in Canada’s resource industry and is good news for Canadians right across the country.”

Out of the $275 million investment, $220 million will go towards highly energy-efficient gas turbines, with the additional $55 million going towards the replacement of the Haisla Bridge in the District of Kitimat.

The investment in the LNG Canada facility will create 7,500 direct construction jobs and at least 300 permanent jobs in the new facility once completed.

