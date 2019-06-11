22 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Grande Prairie RCMP arrest male for unauthorized entry to an aerodrome
NewsRegional

Grande Prairie RCMP arrest male for unauthorized entry to an aerodrome

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP responded to an incident at the local airport on April 13.

According to RCMP, an individual jumped over the fence surrounding the outside of the local airport into a restricted area and boarded an aircraft.

RCMP say they arrested the male at the location and the aircraft was grounded for a period of time.

- Advertisement -

28-year-old Travis Theodore Gerrard, of Grande Prairie, is facing the following charges:

  • Endangering the safety of an aircraft
  • Mischief over $5,000.00
  • Unauthorized entry to an aerodrome

Gerrard was scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on June 10, 2019.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleFort St John RCMP investigate cash theft
Next articleMLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Minimum age for summer/part-time jobs

RECENT STORIES

News

Fort St John RCMP seek public assistance in locating stolen items

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating a couple...
Read more
News

Fort St John RCMP looking to return found items to rightful owners

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John RCMP are looking to return a couple of items to...
Read more
News

Local producers are starting to grow concerned over dry conditions

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With only about 6.2 mm of precipitation to have fallen this spring, local producers...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Environment Canada predicts warmer than normal summer for Northeastern B.C.

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With the start of summer just over a week away, Environment Canada has provided an outlook as to what...

Five bears released back into the wilderness of Fort St. John

Cemetery fees will increase in Fort St. John

Court to consider continuing injunction against LNG pipeline opponents in B.C.

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.