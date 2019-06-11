Grande Prairie RCMP arrest male for unauthorized entry to an aerodrome

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP responded to an incident at the local airport on April 13.

According to RCMP, an individual jumped over the fence surrounding the outside of the local airport into a restricted area and boarded an aircraft.

RCMP say they arrested the male at the location and the aircraft was grounded for a period of time.

28-year-old Travis Theodore Gerrard, of Grande Prairie, is facing the following charges:

Endangering the safety of an aircraft

Mischief over $5,000.00

Unauthorized entry to an aerodrome

Gerrard was scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on June 10, 2019.