Grande Prairie RCMP charge individuals with solicitation offenses

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Grande Prairie RCMP Crime Reduction Unit conducted an enforcement operation to address concerns from the community regarding criminal activity in the Downtown area of Grande Prairie.

This enforcement operation was conducted with assistance from the General Investigation Section, Community Policing Unit and General Duty members.

RCMP say, 11 men ranging from 20 to 65 years of age were charged with obtaining sexual services for consideration.

- Advertisement -

The following charges have been laid as a result of the investigation:

Obtaining Sexual Services for Consideration x 11

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Interim Superintendent, Gregory Towler, says this initiative protects vulnerable sex trade workers, adding that the RCMP will continue to work with community partners to deter this type of crime.

“This initiative supports crime reduction strategies to protect vulnerable sex trade workers in the city of Grande Prairie. We will continue to work with community partners, such as PACE to deter this type of crime in the future.”

If you need to report a crime, Grande Prairie RCMP is reminding you to call them at 780-830-5700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.