Grande Prairie RCMP Integrated Traffic Unit charge driver for excessive speeding

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Grande Prairie RCMP Integrated Traffic Unit conducted a traffic stop on June 11.

According to RCMP, a vehicle was travelling at an excessive speed on Highway 43 near Valleyview.

They say the driver was travelling at a speed of approximately 200 km/hr, almost double the posted speed limit.

The vehicle driver, a youth, is facing speeding charges as a result of the investigation.

The name of the youth will not be released.

RCMP are reminding drivers to obey posted speed limits and reduce your speed accordingly in construction and school zones.

If you happen to see unsafe driving behaviours, you are being reminded to contact your local police detachment.