NewsRegional

Grande Prairie RCMP investigate multiple thefts of trailer batteries

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP say they have been responding to 20 reports of battery thefts in the Grande Prairie Area.

According to RCMP, the batteries have been stolen from holiday trailers.

RCMP would like to advise the public that these types of thefts are occurring.

Police say they continue to investigate these incidents and encourage the public to report any suspicious activity in your neighbourhood.

To help prevent theft, the RCMP are reminding owners to take the necessary precautions, such as implementing the use of security locks.

If you have any information about these incidents, you are being asked to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

