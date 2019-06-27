Grande Prairie RCMP investigate robbery

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – In the early morning of June 2, Grande Prairie RCMP responded to a report of a robbery at a gas station on the North end of the city.

According to RCMP, just after 3:00 a.m., two males entered the business and restrained the lone employee.

Police say the suspects took the cash registers, the employee’s bank cards and phone, and attempted to steal the ATM outside of the station.

The suspects were wearing dark tight-fitting clothing, black balaclavas and black gloves.

The heavier suspect was wearing a Helly Hanson jacket.

They appeared to be in their 20-30’s and one was described as Caucasian.

No one was injured during this incident.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are being asked to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.