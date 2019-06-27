16.6 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, June 27, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Grande Prairie RCMP investigate robbery
NewsRegional

Grande Prairie RCMP investigate robbery

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – In the early morning of June 2, Grande Prairie RCMP responded to a report of a robbery at a gas station on the North end of the city.

According to RCMP, just after 3:00 a.m., two males entered the business and restrained the lone employee.

Police say the suspects took the cash registers, the employee’s bank cards and phone, and attempted to steal the ATM outside of the station.

- Advertisement -

The suspects were wearing dark tight-fitting clothing, black balaclavas and black gloves.

The heavier suspect was wearing a Helly Hanson jacket.  

They appeared to be in their 20-30’s and one was described as Caucasian.

No one was injured during this incident.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are being asked to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleProducers look to diversify to other markets amid China’s decision to halt Canadian meat exports
Next article10th Annual Doug Babcock Memorial Points Challenge this weekend at Taylor Motor Speedway

RECENT STORIES

News

Producers look to diversify to other markets amid China’s decision to halt Canadian meat exports

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - On June 25, China's embassy had asked Canada to halt its export of meat...
Read more
News

Deasan Holdings Limited issued permit to explore subsurface conditions under Old Fort slide area

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Deasan Holdings Limited has been issued a permit, by the Ministry of Energy, Mines...
Read more
News

Site C Project’s Generate Opportunities Fund contributes $65,000 to nine local non-profit groups

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Through the Site C Project's Generate Opportunities Fund, B.C. Hydro is contributing $65,000 to...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Site C Project’s Generate Opportunities Fund contributes $65,000 to nine local...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Through the Site C Project's Generate Opportunities Fund, B.C. Hydro is contributing $65,000 to support nine Peace Region non-profit...

Rivers in the Peace Region running low

Fort St. John City Council continue to advocate they are against...

14th Year of ‘RocKIN the Peace’ in new venue and bigger...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.