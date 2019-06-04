Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing person

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 33-year-old Patrick Decque.

According to the RCMP, Decque was last seen in Grande Prairie on May 22, 2019.

Decque is described as:

Caucasian

Black hair

Brown eyes

6’0” / 230 lbs

Last seen wearing a grey suit

- Advertisement -

There is a concern for Decque’s well-being.

If you have any information regarding Decque’s whereabouts, you are being asked to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.