NewsRegional

Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing person

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 33-year-old Patrick Decque.

According to the RCMP, Decque was last seen in Grande Prairie on May 22, 2019.

Decque is described as:

  • Caucasian
  • Black hair
  • Brown eyes
  • 6’0” / 230 lbs
  • Last seen wearing a grey suit
There is a concern for Decque’s well-being.

If you have any information regarding Decque’s whereabouts, you are being asked to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

