NewsRegional

Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing person

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 19-year-old Taylor Jaqueline Ropcean.

According to RCMP, Ropcean was last seen in Grande Prairie on June 7.

Ropcean is described as:

  • Caucasian
  • Black hair
  • Green eyes
  • 5’4″/100lbs
  • Tattoo on right shoulder
There is a concern for her well-being.

Anyone with information regarding Ropcean’s whereabouts is being asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

