Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing person

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 19-year-old Taylor Jaqueline Ropcean.
According to RCMP, Ropcean was last seen in Grande Prairie on June 7.
Ropcean is described as:
- Caucasian
- Black hair
- Green eyes
- 5’4″/100lbs
- Tattoo on right shoulder
There is a concern for her well-being.
Anyone with information regarding Ropcean’s whereabouts is being asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.