16.4 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, June 13, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing person
NewsRegional

Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing person

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 35-year-old Brandon Harris.

According to RCMP, Harris was last seen in the Grande Prairie Area on May 6.

Harris is described as:

  • Caucasian
  • Dirty blonde hair
  • Brown eyes
  • 6’0″/ 170 lbs
  • Tattoo on Arm
- Advertisement -

There is a concern for his well-being.

Anyone with information regarding Harris’ whereabouts is being asked to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleCrude oil production to reach 5.86 million barrels per day by 2035: CAPP
Next articlePeace Valley OSB Plant to close this summer

RECENT STORIES

News

Fort St John RCMP investigate theft of construction equipment

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John RCMP received a report of a stolen John Deere 35D Minihoe...
Read more
News

City looks towards hosting a forum on the Missing and Indigenous Woman and Girls Report

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With recent talks regarding the Moose Hide Campaign, an invite to the lieutenant governor's...
Read more
Energy News

Northeast BC’s resources sector saw improvements in 2018 according to CPABC

Scott Brooks -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - According to a report released by the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia, Northeast B.C.'s...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Peace Valley OSB Plant to close this summer

Adam Reaburn -
UPDATE - In a letter given to employees that was shared with Moose FM/Energeticcity.ca, the company told employees they would be terminated as of...

Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing person

Crude oil production to reach 5.86 million barrels per day by...

100 Street Design now down to three Alternative Concepts

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.