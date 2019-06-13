Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing person

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 35-year-old Brandon Harris.
According to RCMP, Harris was last seen in the Grande Prairie Area on May 6.
Harris is described as:
- Caucasian
- Dirty blonde hair
- Brown eyes
- 6’0″/ 170 lbs
- Tattoo on Arm
There is a concern for his well-being.
Anyone with information regarding Harris’ whereabouts is being asked to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.