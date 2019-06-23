16.1 C
Fort St. John
Sunday, June 23, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Grande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in Locating Missing Youth
NewsRegional

Grande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in Locating Missing Youth

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Sedea Widow.

According to RCMP, Widow was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on June 19.

Widow is described as:

  • First Nations
  • Brown Hair
  • Green Eyes
  • 5’11″/120lbs
  • Wearing a black hoodie
- Advertisement -

There is a concern for her well-being.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is being asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at  780-830-5700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleIndigenous drummers lead pipeline protesters on 22 kilometre march in Victoria
Next articleB.C. Hydro completes drilling on first Site C diversion tunnel

RECENT STORIES

Energy News

B.C. Hydro completes drilling on first Site C diversion tunnel

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Construction at the Site C Dam project hit a major milestone on Saturday when...
Read more
Canadian Press

Indigenous drummers lead pipeline protesters on 22 kilometre march in Victoria

Canadian Press -
VICTORIA, B.C. - Indigenous drummers in British Columbia are leading an anti-pipeline protest along a 22-kilometre route today that...
Read more
News

Lotto ticket sold in Fort St. John worth $500,000

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A ticket worth part of $500,000 in Friday nights Lotto Max draw was purchased In...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

SD 60 K-12 support workers reach tentative agreement

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A tentative agreement has been reached with K-12 support workers in School District 60 on June 19 following a two-day...

Full house on Friday at 2019 NPSS Graduation Ceremonies

Regulator seeks opinions on Trans Mountain pipeline process resumption

Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario criticize passage of federal environment bills

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.