Grande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in Locating Missing Youth

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Sedea Widow.

According to RCMP, Widow was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on June 19.

Widow is described as:

First Nations

Brown Hair

Green Eyes

5’11″/120lbs

Wearing a black hoodie

There is a concern for her well-being.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is being asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.