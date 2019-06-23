Grande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in Locating Missing Youth

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Sedea Widow.
According to RCMP, Widow was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on June 19.
Widow is described as:
- First Nations
- Brown Hair
- Green Eyes
- 5’11″/120lbs
- Wearing a black hoodie
There is a concern for her well-being.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is being asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.