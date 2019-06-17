Great turnout on Saturday for Friends of Steve Sadownik Memorial Run

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Vertical Slam Ultimate Challenge held the ‘Friends of Steve Sadownik Memorial Run’ on Saturday at the Fish Creek Community Forest.

This was a memorial run in honour of the late former athlete.

According to Event Organizer, Laurie Cardinal, the event was amazing and saw a great turnout of over 100 people.

Cardinal says the race took place over a 12 hour period which allowed for runners to take their time, complete personal bests, and not feel pressured.

“It was amazing, the event went exactly the way we wanted it to work. We had, probably by the end of the day, over a hundred people show up. The way we did the event, is that it was different than a regular run as it was over a 12 hour period. So once people signed in, basically they can come and go as they please, but there is a leader board, so however many laps that you do, you just check it off. With that format, people found that there wasn’t a lot of pressure and we actually had over 20 people break their distance records and they were very excited about it.”

According to Cardinal, they were able to raise close to $1,800 from the Run.

All money raised from this event will go towards a memorial bench in honour of Sadownik and the remainder of the funds will go into the community, to services such as local cancer treatment.

The hope is to have the bench installed along the Fish Creek Community Trail as this was Sadownik’s regular local running ground.

Cardinal thanks the community for its support and looks forward to hosting the Run again next year.