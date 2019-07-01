Highway 97 closed near McLeod Lake

McLEOD LAKE, B.C. – Highway 97 is closed in both directions at McLeod Lake after a motor vehicle collision.

According to Drivebc.ca, the Highway will be closed until at least 8 a.m. July 1, 2019. The collision is between the Hodda Lake FSR and Haight Road approximately 12km south of McLeod Lake.

Emergency crews are on scene.

For more updates, visit www.drivebc.ca

Here is the full message from Drivebc.ca

