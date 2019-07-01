25.4 C
Fort St. John
Sunday, June 30, 2019
Highway 97 closed near McLeod Lake
NewsRegional

Highway 97 closed near McLeod Lake

Avatar Adam Reaburn
McLEOD LAKE, B.C. – Highway 97 is closed in both directions at McLeod Lake after a motor vehicle collision.

According to Drivebc.ca, the Highway will be closed until at least 8 a.m. July 1, 2019.  The collision is between the Hodda Lake FSR and Haight Road approximately 12km south of McLeod Lake.

Emergency crews are on scene.

For more updates, visit www.drivebc.ca

Here is the full message from Drivebc.ca

Highway 97, in both directions. Vehicle incident between Hodda Lake FSR and Haight Rd (12 km south of McLeod Lake). Road closed. Crews are on scene. Estimated time of re-opening Mon Jul 1 at 8:00 AM PDT. Next update time Sun Jun 30 at 9:00 PM PDT. Last updated Sun Jun 30 at 6:43 PM PDT. (DBC-9745)

Adam Reaburn
