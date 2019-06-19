Hudson’s Hope RCMP publishes policing report for June

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – Cst. William McKenna with the Hudson’s Hope RCMP has published a policing report which says that police responded to approximately 36 calls for service between May 18th and June 18th.

Three check-stop roadblocks were conducted in an effort to deter impaired driving and enforce the Motor Vehicle Act and Regulations. 42 written violations and warning tickets were issued to drivers in April.

On May 20th, 2019, Hudson’s Hope RCMP, Fire and Rescue and Provincial ambulance services responded to an ATV accident neat Canyon Drive. An ATV operator had crashed and suffered non-life threatening injuries. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash and the patient was transported to the hospital for treatment.

On May 29th, 2019, Hudson’s Hope RCMP were called to the Peace River for a missing fisherman that had been swept away in quickly rising water. Extensive searches by land, water and air were conducted for the missing person but unfortunately, the searches were unsuccessful. Boaters are asked to be vigilant while on the river and to contact RCMP. The file is still under investigation and further searches will be conducted.

On June 2nd, 2019, Hudson’s Hope RCMP responded to a theft from a local convenience store, where a female was seen stealing scratch tickets from behind the counter before leaving in a pick-up truck. The truck and female were later located at another location in town and the female was arrested. The accused faces several Criminal Code and Motor Vehicle Act charges including Theft under $5000; Obstruct Police officer (x2); Assault Police Officer (x2); Uttering threat; Possess prohibited weapon; Possess property obtained by crime; Failing to comply with recognizance, and driving while prohibited MVA.

On June 12th, 2019, Hudson’s Hope RCMP were called to the Peace Canyon Dam by employees concerned about people actively fishing in waters close to the dam spillways. The fishermen refused to leave the area after several attempts to get their attention with emergency horns. The fishermen were spoken with once returning to their vehicle and stated they were allowed to fish where they want based on Treaty 8 stipulations. The fishermen were issued verbal warnings for trespassing. Hudson’s Hope RCMP wish to remind fisherman that concerns for personal safety supersede Treaty 8 stipulations in this context, and fishing is not permitted between the Peace Canyon Bridge and the dam. Water can be released from the dam without warning causing a serious danger to anyone along the shore and those trying to remove violators from the area. Violators could be issued violation tickets for trespassing, and face Criminal Charges for Mischief for interfering with the Dam operations. Please adhere to the posted signs in the area.

Anyone with information regarding current or past investigations can contact the Hudson’s Hope RCMP directly at 250-783-5241

Anonymously you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit http://crimestoppersnebc.ca/ for advice on submitting tips online and to browse the area’s “most wanted” page.

The following are Safe Boating Tips;

Licensing and Registration

A Canadian pleasure craft may be licensed or registered.

Pleasure Craft Licence

If you operate or keep your boat mostly in Canada, and it is powered by one or more motors adding up to 7.5 kW (10 hp) or more, you must get it licensed, unless you register it. You must also license dinghies or tenders you carry aboard or tow behind a larger boat. Licence numbers need to be displayed in contrasting colour, as close to the bow as possible, on both sides of the vessel.

A pleasure craft license is a free document giving your boat a unique license number that is valid for 10 years. The Pleasure Craft Licensing System allows Search and Rescue personnel to access information about your boat 24 hours a day, seven days a week in the event of an emergency. This could mean the difference between life and death! If your boat does not need a pleasure craft license, you can choose to get one for safety reasons.

CLICK HERE or call 1-800-267-6687 for more info.

Failure to license your vessel, failure to have a license on board, or allowing the unlicensed vessel to be operated by another, may result in a fine of $287.50 being issued.

Proof of Competency

Going out on the water requires basic boating safety knowledge and a good understanding of the “rules of the road” for Canadian waterways. That’s why everyone who operates a motorized pleasure craft must carry proof of competency on board. This includes all types of motorized boats, no matter their size or horsepower of the engine (this includes small boats with electric motors.)

What are the Accepted Forms of Proof of Competency?

Proof of competency can be any of the following:

a Pleasure Craft Operator Card;

proof of having passed a boating safety course in Canada before April 1, 1999;

a specified marine certificate; or

a completed rental boat safety checklist (good only for rental period).

Operating a vessel without prescribed competency, failure to have proof of competency on board, or allowing a person without prescribed competency to operate a vessel, may result in a fine of $287.50 being issued.

Boat operators must ensure they comply with all safety requirements and have all required safety equipment. Non-compliance with Canada Shipping Act and Small Vessel Regulations may result in fines being issued to the operator. As always, impaired operation of a vessel is a Criminal Offence.

Visit www.tc.gc.ca for complete information on all requirements related to licensing and safety equipment.

Please boat responsibly.