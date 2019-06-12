24.9 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Husky Energy headquarters in downtown Calgary
Home Canadian Press Husky pleads guilty over oil leak into North Saskatchewan River
Canadian PressEnergy News

Husky pleads guilty over oil leak into North Saskatchewan River

Canadian Press Canadian Press
Advertisement

LLOYDMINSTER, S.K. – Husky Energy has pleaded guilty in a pipeline leak that sent oil spilling into a major river that is the source of drinking water for a number of Saskatchewan communities.

The spill into the North Saskatchewan River in July 2016 forced the cities of North Battleford, Prince Albert and Melfort to shut off their water intakes for almost two months.

Calgary-based Husky entered guilty pleas on three environmental charges in provincial court in Lloydminster, Sask.

- Advertisement -

Several other charges were withdrawn by the Crown.

About 40 percent of 225,000 litres of diluted heavy oil from Husky’s pipeline near Maidstone in west-central Saskatchewan made it into the river.

It caused an oil plume that flowed hundreds of kilometres downstream.

The charges were announced in May 2018 after a 19-month joint federal-provincial investigation.

Husky had already apologized for the spill and said it accepted full responsibility.

The pipeline was allowed to restart in October 2016 after being repaired and inspected. The company has said the pipeline buckled and leaked because of ground movement.

The company pegged the cleanup cost at more than $107 million.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleIt’s here, The Opioid Crisis in Fort St. John
Next articleSalvation Army Food Bank will receive from Save-On-Food’s Share it Forward Event

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney seeks alliance with Quebec’s Francois Legault

Canadian Press -
MONTREAL, Q.C. - Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he and Quebec Premier Francois Legault are natural allies in the...
Read more
Canadian Press

First Nations push for massive conservation area in northern British Columbia

Canadian Press -
LOWER POST, B.C. - First Nations in northern British Columbia are calling on the provincial government to endorse an...
Read more
Canadian Press

Thousands hear anti Ottawa messages at pro pipeline rally in Calgary

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - Western alienation bubbled up Tuesday as thousands of oil and gas industry supporters gathered on the...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Northern Strikers Girls U15 and U17 perform well at Summer Sizzler...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northern Strikers Girls U15 and U17 were on the road over the weekend for the Edmonton Summer Sizzler. The...

Fort St. John Minor Lacrosse Association hosts Grande Prairie on the...

Salvation Army Food Bank will receive from Save-On-Food’s Share it Forward...

Husky pleads guilty over oil leak into North Saskatchewan River

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.