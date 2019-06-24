12.5 C
Fort St. John
Monday, June 24, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
The Inconnu Swim Club wrapped-up their season with their Annual Awards Ceremony on June 13. Source Jessica Baccante
Home Sports Inconnu Swim Club wraps-up season with Annual Awards Ceremony
Sports

Inconnu Swim Club wraps-up season with Annual Awards Ceremony

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – On June 13, the Inconnu Swim Club wrapped-up their season with their Annual Awards Ceremony.

This event was to celebrate a great season and to recognize the accomplishments that all of the swimmers had made throughout the season.

The Club extends a special thank-you to Norah Vogan for her unwavering commitment this past season and to all swimmers, families, and coaches that continue to support the Club.

- Advertisement -

This year’s graduating members include long-time swimmers Alexandria Hedges, Jayden Forster and Jaime Jodoin.

Inconnu registration is expected to open this August for anyone who would like to join the Club next season.

More information can be found on Inconnu’s website or Facebook page.

Here is a list of the Award Winners for the 2018/2019 swim season:

Swimmer of the Year:

Owen Lang

Most Improved National:

Griffin Ternier-Smith

Most improved senior:

Julien Kemp

Most improved intermediate:

Viggo Pedersen

Most improved junior:

Darryl Comer

Most improved novice:

Isla Friesen

Rookie of the Year:

Ebony Conway

Sportsmanlike:

Ryder Modde

Nate Rogers

Julien Kemp

Hardest Trainer:

Frankie Woods

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleGovernment of Canada confirms support for largest private investment in Canadian history
Next articleNorthern BC High School Rodeo Association members in South Dakota for National Junior Finals

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Northern BC High School Rodeo Association members in South Dakota for National Junior Finals

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Three members of the Northern B.C. High School Rodeo Association are currently in Huron,...
Read more
Sports

Surerus and Kin Park sports fields closed Monday due to weather conditions

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John has announced that Surerus and Kin Park sports...
Read more
Sports

Blizzard Bicycle Club holds 2019 Club Road Championship on Sunday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Blizzard Bicycle Club held their 2019 Club Road Championship on Sunday on the...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

New documentary ‘A Stranded Nation’ to have double screening this Thursday...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This Thursday, June 27, there will be two special screenings of a new documentary at The Lido Theatre. Produced by...

PRRD releases statement in response to Premier’s announcement on Caribou Recovery

Surerus and Kin Park sports fields closed Monday due to weather...

Fort St. John Public Library receives $18,000 in donations for Summer...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.