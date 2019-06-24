Inconnu Swim Club wraps-up season with Annual Awards Ceremony

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – On June 13, the Inconnu Swim Club wrapped-up their season with their Annual Awards Ceremony.

This event was to celebrate a great season and to recognize the accomplishments that all of the swimmers had made throughout the season.

The Club extends a special thank-you to Norah Vogan for her unwavering commitment this past season and to all swimmers, families, and coaches that continue to support the Club.

This year’s graduating members include long-time swimmers Alexandria Hedges, Jayden Forster and Jaime Jodoin.

Inconnu registration is expected to open this August for anyone who would like to join the Club next season.

More information can be found on Inconnu’s website or Facebook page.

Here is a list of the Award Winners for the 2018/2019 swim season:

Swimmer of the Year:

Owen Lang

Most Improved National:

Griffin Ternier-Smith

Most improved senior:

Julien Kemp

Most improved intermediate:

Viggo Pedersen

Most improved junior:

Darryl Comer

Most improved novice:

Isla Friesen

Rookie of the Year:

Ebony Conway

Sportsmanlike:

Ryder Modde

Nate Rogers

Julien Kemp

Hardest Trainer:

Frankie Woods